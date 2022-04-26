Ron Parker, executive director of Meals on Wheels, gave a presentation to the Baytown Lions Club. The club made a $1,500 donation to the Meals on Wheels program, which delivers over 320 hot meals each day (more than 80,000 a year) to the homebound in Baytown. Pictured are Lions President Wally Vosloh and Lions Treasurer Beth Thompson presenting the check to Parker.
Lions Club of Baytown supports Meals on Wheels
- By JoAn Martin
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- An artful walk
- Local track athletes advance to regional meet this weekend
- DOJ, AG suing Baytown over sewage spills
- Multiple Lady Eagles named to all-district soccer team
- Mont Belvieu Langston Boulevard extension done; Hackberry Park work starts
- Storm defense: County OKs study of bay island plan
- Enders, B. Force, Hagan and Johnson win in front of sellout crowd at final SpringNationals
- Goose Creek DAR recognizes outstanding student citizens
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- Groveton couple killed in crash
- Shirley Burgess
- Top steer nets $20K at fair
- Dana Sue Denney Couch
- Crosby teen charged in fatal shooting
- DOJ, AG suing Baytown over sewage spills
- James Edward (Pete) McDonald
- Lajuan Thompson Haggerty
- Mont Belvieu Langston Boulevard extension done; Hackberry Park work starts
- Police Beat: Convenience store robbed at gunpoint
Images
Videos
Commented
- Family remains vexed by cold-case killings (6)
- Former city councilmen condemn golf plan (2)
- Baytown council OKs golf course deal in 4-3 votes (2)
- Letters to the editor: Fake Democratic causes (1)
- Golf course set for vote Thursday night (1)
- Letters to the editor: Our blessing in disguise (1)
- Letters to the editor: Architects of high gas prices (1)
- Letters to the editor: Ventilation improvement needed (1)
- Letters to the editor: What has changed? (1)
- Former mayor derides ‘nine-hole gimmick’ (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.