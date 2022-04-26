Lions Club of Baytown supports Meals on Wheels

Ron Parker, executive director of Meals on Wheels, gave a presentation to the Baytown Lions Club. The club made a $1,500 donation to the Meals on Wheels program, which delivers over 320 hot meals each day (more than 80,000 a year) to the homebound in Baytown. Pictured are Lions President Wally Vosloh and Lions Treasurer Beth Thompson presenting the check to Parker.

 Baytown Lions Club photo

