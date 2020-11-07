Thirty-eight Goose Creek Memorial Choir students have been selected as Texas All-Region Choir Musicians. Through a competitive process held across the region, these students were chosen for this prestigious honor. They are under the direction of Holly Lewalllen and Mireya Mejia, members of the Texas Music Educators Association, a 19,000+ member organization headquartered in Austin.
Individual musicians performed selected music for a panel of judges who ranked each singer by voice part. Those who ranked in the top 20 will advance to the next round of the Texas All-State Choir auditions December 2, 2020.
