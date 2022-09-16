Seniors of Baytown are planning a day trip to LauBerge Casino in Lake Charles on September 26. The bus will leave from Baytown Community Center at 9:00am. Cost of trip is $30.00 a person and everyone will receive your choice of $10.00 in Free Play or $20.00 Food Credit upon arrival. To make a reservation contact David Weber at 832-597-6400.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Kingwood Park shuts down Baytown Sterling
- Men cook up fun for Chamber event
- SA university to settle lawsuit over Baytown student’s death
- Sterling water polo seeking to revive tradition
- Animal committee approves pet microchipping
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital recognizes six nurses as DAISY Award winners
- Lee College Fall 2022 enrollment sets record
- Houston Methodist Baytown hosts granddaughter’s wedding for hospice patient
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.