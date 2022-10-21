Baytown Area Retired School Employees Association members recently held their October meeting at the Republic of Texas Plaza Barn. Members toured the Wooster School and the Brown McKay House for the meeting program. For the service project of the month, members donated candy for the Baytown Historical Preservation Association’s Heritage Scaritage. The next BARSEA meeting will be at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 21 at Sterling Municipal Library.
