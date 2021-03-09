1

Carver Stars created messages and drew pictures on door hangers during the month of February. Their messages were those of caring, friendship, kind words, and even encouragement. They were assigned the task of sharing those door hangers with people in their neighborhood to help brighten their days.  Carver Star staff also shared notes with others on the campus. Pictured is kindergarten student Luis Moreno from Ms. Nunez’s class

