This year, John’s Hoops for Heritage collected some 400 basketballs for needy children, something the local charity has done since 2015. From left are Goose Creek CISD Assistant Athletic Director Greg Smith, Robert E. Lee High School Boys Basketball Coach Chance Lafour, Carter Crianza, Madison Crianza, Physical Education at Highlands Elementary Coach Carl Gray, and Raelynn Crianza. (Baytown Sun photo by Matt Hollis)
For the seventh consecutive year, John’s Hoops for Heritage once again donated basketballs to needy children, this time nearly reaching 400 basketballs.
Greg Smith, Goose Creek CISD assistant athletic director, Chance Lafour, boys basketball coach at Robert E. Lee High School, and Carl Gray, a physical education coach at Highlands Elementary, were on hand to pick up the basketballs.
