Habitat day

Evening Pilot Club member Louise King, left and Community Service chairman, Janice Hudman, right, presented a donation check to Sandy Denson, manager of Habitat for Humanity with a mission of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. The Evening Pilots are an organization that raises funds to help Baytown charities. They meet on the second Tuesday evening of the month at Baker Road Baptist Church. For additional information about the Pilots, call 281-352-2400

Tags

