Evening Pilot Club member Louise King, left and Community Service chairman, Janice Hudman, right, presented a donation check to Sandy Denson, manager of Habitat for Humanity with a mission of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. The Evening Pilots are an organization that raises funds to help Baytown charities. They meet on the second Tuesday evening of the month at Baker Road Baptist Church. For additional information about the Pilots, call 281-352-2400
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Baytown roads long overdue for maintenance
- Public input helps police group plan for next five years
- GC releases final committee recording
- Baytown, other county cities vote to oppose Middleton lobbying bill
- Baytown Chamber moving into new home
- Mont Belvieu turns dirt for new city hall
- Evening Pilot Club of Baytown
- Proposed trucking bill draws local opposition
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.