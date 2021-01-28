Gladys Pryor, Executive Director of Love Network of Baytown, made a presentation to the Baytown Lions Club about the Network’s service to the Baytown area during its Tuesday meeting. The club made a donation of $1,000 to Love Network in support of its work. Pictured, from left, Lion Carl Brandon, Pryor, Lion Beth Thompson, President and Lion Harvey Oyler.
