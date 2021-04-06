The 50,000 Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Faith Family Church was once again a big hit for a couple thousand local children at Stallworth Stadium Saturday. Children were able to collect as many eggs as possible in search of goodies and some prizes hiding in colored eggs.
