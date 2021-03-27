Hill Country author Wanda Garner Cash’s new book “Pancho Villa’s Saddle at the Cadillac Bar” draws readers to a different, more languid time: when society matrons passed long afternoons in the bar, sipping Ramos Gin Fizzes; when fraternity miscreants slouched into the Cadillac to recover from adventures “South of the Border”; when tourists waited in long lines for 40-cent tequila sours and plates of chicken envueltos.
Cash is a former publisher of The Baytown Sun. Born and reared in Laredo, she is a granddaughter of the founder Mayo Bessan and a daughter of Porter Garner, who built its modern reputation during his tenure from 1946 until 1979. Cash, who lives in Ingram, has been the director of the Texas Arts and Crafts Fair, since retiring as a journalism professor at the University of Texas at Austin in 2016.
