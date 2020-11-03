The 71st annual apple sale fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Baytown runs through Nov. 7.
Club members are selling apples in the parking lot of H-E-B, 6430 Garth Road, from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. The club will be selling red delicious, gala and Granny Smith apples by the case (88 apples) for $60, half a case (44 apples) for $30, and a quarter case (22 apples) for $20.
