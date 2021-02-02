Baytown area women interested in establishing a Baytown Chapter of the League of Women Voters will meet via ZOOM on Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting has been scheduled by a group of Baytown leaders who want to encourage voting and civic engagement. Those who attended the first interest meeting Jan. 27 included Baytown Councilmember Heather Betancourth, Lee College Associate Vice President and Chief Equity Officer Victoria Marron, Lillian Sockwell of Baytown Republican Women, Susan Cummings of Baytown Area Democrats, former Goose Creek CISD librarian Donna Mohlman, and longtime Baytown community advocate Hilda Martinez. Special guest was Ruthann Geer, LWV-Texas Volunteer Coordinator for Leagues at Large, who provided information about chapter establishment.
