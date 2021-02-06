Lee College is one of 10 colleges selected nationwide to participate in the Achieving the Dream and the University of Southern California Race and Equity Center Racial Equity Leadership Academy. The program is designed to support teams of five from each college in the development of a racial equity plan to implement at their colleges.
“We are excited to be part of the RELA program. Our students are at the heart of everything we do, and participation in this program will allow us to provide the best possible learning experience for our traditionally underserved student populations,” Dr. Lynda Villanueva, Lee College president, said.
