Thanks to the support of the community, the Pilot Club of Baytown had a very successful 2022 Boots & Bling Yellow Rose Gala April 26 at R.D. & Ginger Burnsides’ Party Barn in Baytown.
Pilots entertained 200 guests in the very comfortable atmosphere. At this event, R.D. Burnside was the master of ceremonies. Stephen DonCarlos led the prayer. Guest speakers Sean Carter, a traumatic brain injury survivor, and his mother, Jenny Carter, presented a brief report of his journey and his goal to prevent injuries caused by drinking and driving. The Watch UR BAC Program at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service partners with WhenSeanSpeaks in order to deliver alcohol awareness education to youth audiences across the state of Texas.
