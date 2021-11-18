From left are Lorrie Andrew; Jake Fojt, Deana Fojt, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church; Ajai Jones, Ray of Sunshine Foundation; Baytown City Councilman Charles Johnson and owner of Improving Together; Lee College Board of Regent Susan Moore-Fontenot and owner of SM-F Professional Enterprises, LLC; Susan Jackson, GCCISD Deputy Superintendent; Terry Williams , HEB Regional Vice-President; Kellie Ford Spiers, Lee College Student Resource and Advocacy and Kim Kelly-Brock HEB Area Community Coordinator.
For the past several years, Baytown Councilman Charles Johnson has partnered with the H-E-B Garth Road location to purchase turkeys and sides for needy families in the community. His generosity not only will continue for another year, but he has also recruited others to take part and give back.
Johnson, along with the Ray of Sunshine Foundation, Big Time Fireworks, SM-F Professional Enterprises and Kenco Bucket Trucks, spent nearly $6,000 on 430 10 pound turkeys and sides for families in need. He also partnered with U-Haul to safely transport the meals to their desired locations.
