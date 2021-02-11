Highway 1409 project update
To date, a total of $13.8 million in work, or 73% of the Highway 1409 project is completed. Chambers County engineer Cory Taylor told Commissioners crews should start placing asphalt on the project in the next few weeks.
Updated: February 11, 2021 @ 3:45 am
