The Chambers County Library System continues to offer curbside service through 2020. Books, DVDs, audiobooks and other items can be reserved and picked up at any of the branch libraries. The public can also send documents to branch emails for printing, send items to fax, or request copies. There is no charge for these services.
If you don’t have a library card, you can apply for an eCard to access the library’s online resources. www.chambers.lib.tx.us
