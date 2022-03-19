Making their directing debuts at the upcoming Baytown Little Theater Youth showcase are, standing from left, Ashton Rohus, Kristine Richards, Celeste Dudley and Sawyer Allman. Viridiana Nunez, kneeling, is stage manager for the plays. (Photo by Mark Fleming)
The youth of Baytown Little Theater will present a quartet of student-directed plays at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday night in the Lee College Black Box Theatre, 805 W. Texas Ave. in the Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are $10 each for the performances, with proceeds helping to send BLT youth to the Texas Nonprofit Theatres Festival in June in Bastrop. Tickets are available at baytownlittletheater.org.
