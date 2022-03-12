Baytown Area Democrats will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sterling Municipal Library. Carla Wyatt will discuss the role and duties of the Harris County Treasurer, a position that will be on the November ballot.
Other items to be discussed include the club’s upcoming officer election. For more information, Please contact BAD President John Patterson at BADbaytowndems@gmail.com.
