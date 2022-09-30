The Goose Creek Oil Field, Part 8

Although offshore drilling was conceived in 1908, the state refused to sell or lease submerged land for drilling. But in 1913, the Texas legislature enacted S.B. No. 128 which allowed the state to sell mineral leases on public land. Within a few days of applications being accepted, every foot of marsh land within ten miles of the Goose Creek oil field had been filed upon, with several claims being made on the same land. By the time the new law took effect in July, one hundred and six applications had been made, with forty-two at the mouth of Goose Creek alone in what became the first offshore drilling in Texas and only the second in the country. In May, 1914, Lee Hager, who had filed the first application and received the first permit for offshore drilling in Texas, drilled the first offshore well and sent the first royalty check for $33.97 to the state. Within a few years, oil rig platforms filled Tabb’s and San Jacinto Bays and boardwalks were built connecting them.
On August 17, 1915 the most powerful hurricane known to ever have hit the Texas coast made landfall just west of Galveston. A few weeks later W.M. Bell wrote to a newspaper in Center, Texas that almost everybody had evacuated from the Goose Creek neighborhood before the storm hit. It blew 12 houses down there and, although nobody was hurt, some people spent the night in trees to avoid being swept away. Three or four thousand head of cattle and horses drowned and drifted into the creek but he didn’t know where they came from. The first steel derrick was patented in 1912 but when the hurricane hit, all the derricks were still made of nailed-together wooden boards. Out of 30 oil derricks in Goose Creek, only 10 were left standing. Other oil fields were less fortunate. Out of over 2,000 derricks in the entire Gulf Coast district, only about 400 remained. And when they rebuilt after the storm, they re-used the same wooden boards from the rigs that had been destroyed.
