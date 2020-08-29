Covestro representatives congratulate Goose Creek CISD students awarded scholarships from Covestro. Pictured are (from left) Ieka Wilridge, Goose Creek CISD; Preslie Cox, Covestro; Juan Mata, Robert E. Lee High School (REL); Emily Galvan, REL; Gabriel Ortega, REL; Raul Bennavides, REL; Noe Sanchez, IMPACT Early College High School; Justo Rodriguez, REL; Jaymie Clary, Covestro and Edgar Barbier, Goose Creek Memorial High School. (Photo by Carrie Pryor-Newman)
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Tuned In TV
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- BFD firefighters help with storm aftermath
- Districts set protocol for positive virus tests
- State passes 600,000 mark in COVID cases
- EPA: Waste pits clean up project may take 7 years
- 27-year-old charged in murder of grandfather
- City police panel set to be finalized
- Supplies sought for Lake Charles recovery
- Texans pin hopes on QB to reach first Super Bowl in city history
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- Laura now forecast to be a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane
- Tropical Storm Laura poses an increasing danger for Texas, Louisiana coasts
- BPD: Domestic dispute ends in shooting, arrest
- Man charged with murder after victim dies from gunshot
- Mark Wayne Davis
- Holly Webb
- Misty Dawn Herndon
- Jenny (Belt) Waddell
- Margaret Dutson Davis
- Frances Estrada Sheldon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.