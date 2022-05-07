Melissa Valencia

A Baytown woman was one of five area moms to win $1,000 from a Houston law firm. Melissa Valencia was given the award by attorney Amber Mostyn of the Mostyn Law Firm. From left are son Ray-Anthony Valencia, Melissa Valencia, Amber Mostyn and Valencia’s daughter Priscilla Estrada. Estrada said Valencia is an amazing mother who works at Lee College and treats the students like her own children. In addition to those pictured, Valencia has two other children: Hector Estrada III and Raymunda Valencia III.

 Mostyn Law Firm photo

United Way to host volunteer fair on May 19

United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County is hosting the first-ever Volunteer Awareness Fair from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, at the Baytown Community Center, 2407 Market St.

