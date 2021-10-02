The Goose Creek Memorial Dazzler/Charm Booster Club is hosting the third annual Market Day on Oct. 23 at the campus. The booster club is looking for vendors and food trucks for Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds will help the teams with outside expenses. Please contactgcmdazzlerbooster@gmail.com for more information.
