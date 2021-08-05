rc

Raising Cane’s restaurant has finally opened its doors in Baytown. With a lot of fanfare, crew members of the new chicken restaurant celebrated by inviting city officials, including Mayor Brandon Capetillo and the Baytown Chamber of Commerce, out for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. (Photo by Lynn Pennington)

 LYNN PENNINGTON

Baytown’s newest chicken restaurant has opened its doors. 

With the theme of “one love,” Raising Cane’s finally began to serve its famous chicken strips, complete with a ribbon-cutting and the Robert E. Lee High School band and cheerleaders Tuesday. 

