ExxonMobil Baytown Complex installs Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification Sign on West Baker. From left are Baytown Chemical Plant Site Manager Wim Blokker, Baytown Councilman Charles Johnson, Baytown Area Public & Government Affairs Manager Aaron Stryk and Baytown Area Public & Government Affairs Advisor Connie Tilton.
The ExxonMobil Baytown Complex recently installed a new Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) conservation certification sign at their property located on West Baker Road near St. James House.
Approximately 20 acres of the property is included in the WHC program. Through the help of the ExxonMobil Baytown Sustainability team, planning for future conservation projects on this property could begin soon.
