The City of Baytown has unveiled its latest public art initiative: Storm Drain Art. The city is seeking artists to paint eye-catching, small scale murals at three locations around Bergeron Park, located in Council District 1. The goal of this project is to raise awareness about storm drains and how what is discarded in them can impact the overall health and wellbeing of our roadways, waterways, and ecosystems.
“We have so many talented artists in our area,” said Sabrina Martin, Baytown’s community engagement coordinator. “We are looking forward to seeing the beautiful ways they bring storm drain education and public art together for this project. We are also excited to add visual points of interest around Bergeron Park, a much-loved neighborhood gem.”
