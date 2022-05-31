West Chambers County Pilot Club’s Anchor Coordinator Judy Duncan presented scholarship to the following recipients, Barbers Hill High School Anchor members Klarissa Torres, and Callie Welty, and Barbers Hill High School seniors Jordan Novosad and Mackenzie Vojacek.
West Chambers County Pilot Club awards scholarships
- By Bobby Horn Jr.
