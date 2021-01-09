The Baytown Genealogy Society needs your help! The society was organized and filed for 501(c)(3) status in 1996 as a corporation.
Since the beginning, the society started their genealogy resource collection and today the society has approximately 4,000 books and reference items. The Baytown Rehab Center on Decker Drive had a small building that they provided to the society for an annual fee of $1 per year with a 10-year renewable agreement. Part of the agreement was that the society would maintain the small building and pay all utilities. The small house was renovated by the members and turned into a library with a meeting room, small kitchen, bathroom and office area. The reference collection grew. Being the only genealogy research library in the area many people from Baytown and out-of-state researchers have utilized the facility. In October 2019, a young man driving too fast missed the curve and plowed through the small building. There was much damage to the building, the collection, computers and film readers. Much of which was not salvageable. Due to the extensive damage to the building, the society had to vacate the premises and move everything into storage. The building had to be demolished. Since then, the society has been searching for a permanent place for its research library. Annual membership dues in BGS are not sufficient to purchase a property or to pay a monthly rental fee and utilities. Individual annual membership is currently $25. Annual insurance on the collection and liability currently runs a little over $600.
