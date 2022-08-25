Cricket Wireless will be hosting their grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 27. Their new location will be at 3700 Baker Rd.
The grand opening will entail raffles for $25 gas cards. Cricket Wireless is also providing special offers and promotions only available at the new location. Additionally, free phones will be available to customers as well.
