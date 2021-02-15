Seniors of Baytown held “Valentine Bingo in the Park” indoors due to the freezing weather Friday. A total of 41 seniors attended the bingo event. Paul Simpson, a lieutenant with Pct. 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton’s office, was a special guest. The bingo winners are, from left, Consello Wyndham, Dorothy Williamson, Dave Weber, Mayor Brandon Capetillo, Mary Ancelet, Paul Simpson, Bob Ugasco, and Chrisy Burmann.
