Seniors of Baytown held “Valentine Bingo in the Park” indoors due to the freezing weather Friday.  A total of 41 seniors attended the bingo event. Paul Simpson, a lieutenant with Pct. 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton’s office, was a special guest. The bingo winners are, from left, Consello Wyndham, Dorothy Williamson, Dave Weber, Mayor Brandon Capetillo, Mary Ancelet, Paul Simpson, Bob Ugasco, and Chrisy Burmann. 

