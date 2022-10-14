Baytown’s newest Chick-fil-A restaurant at 4053 Interstate 10, along with the Baytown Police Department, will host the October Coffee With a Cop 9-11 a.m. Saturday. This is an opportunity to meet Baytown officers in person in a casual setting. The location is on the northwest corner of the intersection of Interstate 10 and John Martin Road. In the spirit of the season, attendees are invited to wear a costume.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.