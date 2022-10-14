Baytown’s newest Chick-fil-A restaurant at 4053 Interstate 10, along with the Baytown Police Department, will host the October Coffee With a Cop 9-11 a.m. Saturday. This is an opportunity to meet Baytown officers in person in a casual setting. The location is on the northwest corner of the intersection of Interstate 10 and John Martin Road. In the spirit of the season, attendees are invited to wear a costume.
