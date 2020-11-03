The City of Baytown’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a city-wide, photo scavenger hunt Saturday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check-in for each team will start at 10 a.m. at one of the following locations: Baytown Community Center, Evergreen Park, Wayne Gray Sports Complex, or Town Square. The “Super Sheroes” event is designed for mother figures and their sons, but everyone is welcome to join. Registration is open until Nov. 5 and the cost is $30 per team.
The event is a scavenger hunt for mothers and children to follow clues and race through for a good cause. At each leg of the race, teams will accomplish a pre-determined act of kindness and take a selfie as proof.
