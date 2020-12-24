The “Share Your Christmas” project provides new clothing for students in need in the three Goose Creek CISD schools in Highlands. The idea was conceived 18 years ago by the Catholic Daughters organization at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church.
For a project to serve over 150 students each year, it must have a lot of support of local churches, clubs, businesses and individuals. The school counselors take time from their busy schedules to work up the list of eligible students and handle the parent contact. Sponsors purchase the clothing and toys, wrap the gifts and deliver them to the school.
