August is filled with many important dates to celebrate beginning with the Centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, the state of Tennessee became the 36th and final state to vote in the amendment’s favor. August 26, 1920, is the date the U.S Secretary of State signed the proclamation granting American women the constitutional right to vote. Today, August 26th is celebrated in the U.S. as Women’s Equality Day. Although the right to vote would not be extended to all women until 1965, the 19th Amendment was a step in the right direction.
The Sterling Municipal Library is home to the “Rightfully Hers” exhibit. “Rightfully Hers,” a pop-up exhibit from the National Archives Museum in Washington, D.C. is sponsored by ExxonMobil. The exhibit explains the journey for women’s right to vote, before and after the 19th Amendment, and its impact today. “Library staff really enjoyed planning this exhibit and were thrilled to have opportunity to partner with ExxonMobil. Libraries have always championed the ideas of freedom and equal access so celebrating the 19th Amendment is right up our alley. The exhibit is full of photo ops so we encourage everyone to come by to get a picture with their favorite suffragette,” said Library Director Jamie Eustace. This is an exhibit you won’t want to miss!
