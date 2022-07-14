Local business owner ‘tips’ waitress a car

Tracie Locklear, left, with the car given to her by Robin Forrest, a longtime customer of Rooster’s, where she is a server. Forrest, owner of Ainsworth & Co., gave her the car after she and Damon Savage, right, heard she was without one.
In 28 years of waiting tables at Rooster’s, Tracie Locklear has established a rapport with a lot of regular customers as they exchange brief conversations about current happenings. She never dreamed, though, that a casual mention of losing her car to a crash with an uninsured driver would lead to one of those customers giving her a car.
“I had a mishap with my car a few months back,” Locklear said. “A 14-year-old kid totaled my car. No insurance. No nothing. Just about four months before that I’d dropped full-coverage insurance on my car because I was paying more than it was worth.”
