Margie Grimes, Goose Creek CISD’s chief financial officer, Brigitte Clark, the district’s incoming CFO, Director of Finance Renea Woodruff, and Ginger McKay, federal/state programs director, spoke to the school board about the budget.
For the 87th Texas Legislative Session, Grimes said about 75% of the school districts had reported an attendance loss across Texas due to the pandemic. She added it has yet to be decided if Texas public schools will be fully funded for the remaining 18 weeks of the 2020-21 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.