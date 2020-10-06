1

ExxonMobil has donated 600 gallons of hand sanitizer to Goose Creek CISD to help ensure the safety of students, staff and the community. The hand sanitizer is in one-gallon bottles with pumps. In front, from left are Dr. Randal O’Brien, superintendent; Rohan Davis, ExxonMobil refinery manager; and in back are David Wells, ExxonMobil Fire Team member; Connie Tilton, ExxonMobil public and government affairs advisor; Dr. Anthony Price, GCCISD chief operating officer; Aaron Stryk, ExxonMobil public and government affairs manager and Abel Narvaez, GCCISD director of operations and grounds.

