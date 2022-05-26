Texas-Oklahoma District Governor and Baytown Kiwanis member Brad McKenzie (far right) was in attendance at a recent Kiwanis Club meeting in which eight local seniors were awarded $2,000 scholarships. Receiving the 2022 Kiwanis Club of Baytown Scholarships were (seated, from left) Jennifer Staley (Goose Creek Memorial), Atharv Shinde (GCM) and Jessica Cochran (Robert E. Lee). Back row, from left, Crystal Smith (Ross S. Sterling), Sakshi Singh (RSS), Punett Singh (GCM) and Lyndsey Fox (REL). Not pictured is Anushka Ranjan (GCM).
