When I think of fall fishing along the coast, I think of wonderful times just before the snowbirds arrive and after the kids have gone back to school. That’s when I have caught the most fish, the biggest fish, and once called my wife to sell everything but the dogs, my cameras, sporting goods, and meet me at the ferry landing. It was THAT pleasant. (But she called my bluff!)

If a cool front has just passed, the mosquitoes may have also gone away. And almost anytime – unless it’s raining – you can expect to see the cloud-shrouded sunrises that John P. Cowen and Herb Booth painted so beautifully. Both have now passed on, but their artworks are timeless.

