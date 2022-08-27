Top left to right, Delyla Mayfield (President Elect), Elizabeth Al-Omairi (Sponsor), Maritza Patton (President), Jovani Arellano (Director), Bottom left to right, Lauren Davis (Director), Natalie Martinez (Treasurer), Makayah Rivera (Secretary), and Jennifer Berger (Director).
Pilot Club is proud to announce new 2022-2023 Anchor Club Officers as follows: Maritza Patton (President), Delyla Mayfield (President Elect), Natalie Martinez (Treasurer), Makayah Rivera (Secretary), and Directors are Jovani Arellano, Lauren Davis, and Jennifer Berger
Pilot began to recruit youth members in 1952 through the establishment of Anchor Clubs, a volunteer service organization for young people. Today, there are over 7,000 Anchors world-wide with new clubs and members being added monthly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.