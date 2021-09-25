Ross S. Sterling’s cheerleaders were flying high as were the football team Thursday night at Stallworth Stadium. The Rangers won 14-7 over visiting Beaumont United to move to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in district. See story in Sports. (Sun photo by Alan Dale)
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- REL now 4-0 with late pick in end zone
- Bayland construction begins in October
- New Baytown police chief reports on Monday
- City OKs citizen-friendly traffic policy
- U.S. booster shots start
- Ross S. Sterling Cheerleaders
- Local musicians, artists on tap for annual Lee College Coffeehouse showcase
- New exhibit opens at Lee College art gallery
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- New plan for Garth Road
- City: Hyatt Regency to open doors in 18 months
- Person of interest sought in fatal carwash shooting
- James Earl Partin
- Alice Irene Garcia
- Wendy Suzanne Bounds
- Police Beat: Baytown woman, 67, charged in knife assault
- Jimmie (Corky) B. Burns
- Gary Lou Bruns
- Family disputes shooting account
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- BPD investigating fatal shooting (3)
- Talk to your doctor before shot (2)
- Remove Biden administration (2)
- Miss Trump? (2)
- Mayor candidates answer questions ahead of election (1)
- A right to your opinion (1)
- Battleship Texas update (1)
- City: Hyatt Regency to open doors in 18 months (1)
- Don’t judge a book by its cover (1)
- The capacity to understand (1)
- Barbers Hill denies suspending students for violating hair policy (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.