The Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Mont Belvieu has been forced to move its Saturday and Sunday masses to Wismer Distributing Company after a leak attributed to the winter storm spread water throughout the building.
Parishioners have spent the last several days cleaning up damage suffered when a water line and sprinkler system malfunction spread water throughout the building. Work crews from throughout the Diocese responded for cleanup efforts but masses through Friday were canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.