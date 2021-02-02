Employees from Chevron Phillips Chemical’s and ExxonMobil’s Baytown locations partnered together for a professional attire clothing drive benefiting Dress for Success Houston. Pictured left from ExxonMobil are Connie Tilton, Ramya Gomatam, and Halisha Balla. Center: Lauren Levicki Courville, president of Dress for Success Houston. Pictured right from Chevron Phillips Chemical are Heather Betancourth, Tarah Schneberger, and Scott Clary.
In a time when women face the highest loss of jobs in U.S. history, Chevron Phillips Chemical and ExxonMobil made a large financial and clothing donation today to Dress for Success Houston.
The suit drive benefiting DFSH was spearheaded by the two companies’ Baytown locations, where Heather Betancourth of Chevron Phillips Chemical and Halisha Balla of ExxonMobil serve as co-chairs for the Baytown Chapter of the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce.
