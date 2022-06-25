Doctor performs 50th procedure to correct carotid artery disease

Carotid artery disease occurs when the carotid arteries in your neck get blocked by a substance called plaque. Over time, the plaque can cause the artery to narrow, putting you at risk for a stroke. In fact, one-third of strokes originate in the carotid arteries. For patients who are at high risk for surgery, due to age or other medical conditions, Houston Methodist Baytown offers a less invasive procedure called transcarotid artery revascularization or TCAR, where a stent is placed in the carotid.
The procedure is performed by Dr. Jacobo Nurko, who recently completed his 50th TCAR procedure. “To be able to offer this treatment is another testament to Houston Methodist Baytown’s reputation for excellent stroke care and intervention, and I am thrilled we have successfully helped 50 patients so far,” said Dr. Nurko.
