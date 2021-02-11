Local members of Top Ladies of Distinction wear red in partnership with the American Heart of Association to encourage education of healthy hearts and donations for heart research. From left are members of the Baytown Chapter - Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. First row: Marcia Davis, Susan Moore-Fontenot, Lakesha Holmes, Saundra Davis, Bertha Harris, Second row: LaToya Johnson, Judy Hunter, Dena Taylor, Chanthenia Roberson, Wonda Thomas.
