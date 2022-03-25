City of Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo declares March Brain Awareness Week. From left are Pilot Club of Baytown members Carolyn Parrish and Susan Pitts accepting the Proclamation from Mayor Brandon Capetillo, along with Pilot Judy Wheat. Donna Mohlman, community engagement specialist of Lee College, invited Pilot members to participate in Brain Awareness Week to provide information and support to Lee College students. Information tables displayed brain-related documents, materials from local mental health providers and other information. Pilots provided information about BrainMinders puppets, Pilot International’s signature program designed to teach safety to children to prevent brain injuries. www.pilotclubofbaytown.org
