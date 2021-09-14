Angela Jackson named Baytown city clerk

Angela Jackson has been named Baytown’s city clerk. Council unanimously voted to confirm Jackson, who has been with the city since 2015, and had recently been filling the acting city clerk role.
As city clerk, Jackson is responsible for the department that provides vital records and information to the public on the City of Baytown’s policies, functions, and transactions in accordance with requirements established by law and by city charter.
