Pictured, from left, are First3Years CEO Kallie Benes; Babies in Baytown Systems Manager Laura Alvarado; grantee Agustin Loredo (Fred Aguilar Promise Center); grantees Rachel Wright, Iris Madrigal and Teresa Garcia (Santa Maria Hostel); grantee Briceida Alcarez (MOMS Club of Baytown); grantee Chazley Dotson (Sterling Municipal Library); and grantee Jamese Stancill (Harris County Department of Education).
The 2022 Babies in Baytown Community Impact Fund recently awarded $1,000 grants to five local organizations undertaking projects that benefit families and caregivers of children ages 0-3.
The grantees were Baytown Early Head Start/Head Start, MOMS Club of Baytown, Sterling Municipal Library, Fred Aguilar Promise Center and Santa Maria Hostel. Each grantee will have one year to complete their proposed project.
