Pirates Bay Waterpark was one of seven parks in the world to receive the Leading Edge Award. Pictured from left, Jill Greer,Parks and Recreation Director Scott Johnson, Jenna Stevenson and Aquatics Superintendent Jessica Burch.
Pirates Bay Waterpark was recognized by the World Waterpark Association (WWA) with a Leading Edge Award for its new NinjaCross™ obstacle course.
The WWA recognized seven waterparks in the world from approximately 1200 members of the WWA. The Leading Edge Award recognizes “individuals or parks for creativity in the development of new themes, facilities, programs, services or operational concepts in the water attractions industry,” according to the WWA website. This year’s Leading Edge award winners include Soaky Mountain Waterpark in the United States, Adventure Bay in China, Rulantica in Germany, Jungala Aqua Experience in Mexico, Suntago Water World in Poland, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line in the Bahamas and Pirates Bay Waterpark in the United States.
