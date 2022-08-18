Baytown Little Theater presents a fast-paced humorous take on the classic tale, “Around the World in 80 Days,” opening Friday at the theater, 2 E. Texas Avenue. Shows are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Aug. 19-20 and Aug. 26-27, and at 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 21 and Aug. 28. Tickets are $20 and are available at baytownlittletheater.org or by calling 281-424-7617. The show is not part of the regular season and is not included in season tickets.
The story follows adventurer Phileas Fogg and his faithful manservant, Passepartout, as they race to go around the world in 80 days to win a wager. Following and thwarting them is Detective Fix, who believes Fogg is a robber on the run.
